State leaders share their thoughts about election results at rally in support of President Trump

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After more than five days since election polls closed, multiple networks project former Vice President Joe Biden to become the 46th President of the United States. Saturday afternoon, supporters held a rally in celebration of President Trump. State leaders hope to set an example for the rest of the nation.

“USA, USA," chanted the crowd.

Supporters rallied at the capitol Saturday afternoon in support of the President after updated poll numbers released Saturday morning, show Joe Biden earned enough electoral votes for the presidency.

Senators John Hoeven, Kevin Cramer and Representative Kelly Armstrong shared their support for the President.

“Thank you all, thank you for not just your support for President Trump but for your support for all republican,” said Senator Hoeven.

Senator Cramer says there are a few things in this election that are still unsettled. He says the actions of North Dakotans should be an example for the country.

“By our civility, by our common sense, by our love for our police, for our military,” said Senator Cramer.

Shortly after District 38′s Jared Hendrix took the stage, Bismarck resident, Michael Konpik walked on the stage shouting profanity towards the President.

Konpik said he heard about the rally on social media and wanted to share his message at the rally.

“The partisan divide is really strong here and I think there’s a lot of potential and a lot of good people with good intentions. Who are all just really misguided,” said Konpik.

Chairwoman of the Democratic-NPL, Kylie Oversen said they’re proud of the election results but want to focus on unity.

“We hope that Joe Biden will live up to his promise to not just be a President for the democratic party but to be a President for all Americans,” said Oversen.

The President won North Dakota with 65 percent of the vote.

“North Dakota is Trump country and it’ll continue to be Trump country long after this President serves, whether that is January or four years or whenever that occurs,” said Rep. Armstrong.

While Representative Armstrong was addressing the crowd, a man wearing a white sweatshirt, who North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating, was seen trying to handcuff another man with a dark jacket.

Deputies removed the man and interviewed him about the incident.

Ballot recounts are expected in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin.

Highway Patrol couldn’t comment on specifics with the ongoing investigation or whether charges will be filed against the protester at this time. ‘Stand With Trump’ organizers were happy with the turn out.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.