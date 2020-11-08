Seeking federal flexibility

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The latest round of federal aid may hang in the balance for states impacted by COVID-19.

There had been talks in Washington D.C. about a possible deal before Election Day, but that didn’t happen.

So now Governors are waiting for what could be coming later.

During his recent COVID briefing, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said he hopes the next relief package includes more flexibility for states to spend the money how they want, and for more funding to the National Guard.

“That changes the economics of the state, but it also changes the economics for an individual guardsman in terms of how they log their time and federal benefits. And I think the nation would be better served if those federal national Guard benefits were part of that package. That would be really important for North Dakota,” Burgum said.

North Dakota has relied heavily on the National Guard to conduct mass testing across the state.

A significant portion of federal dollars for the National Guard runs out on December 15th.

