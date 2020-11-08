Advertisement

Politico: Heidi Heitkamp a candidate for President-elect Biden’s cabinet

(KVLY)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Heidi Heitkamp, the former Democratic North Dakota U.S. Senator and state Attorney General, is said to be a front-runner for President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet as Secretary of Agriculture, according to a report Saturday from Politico.

The 65-year-old Heitkamp lost a bid to serve as North Dakota’s Governor to Republican John Hoeven in 2000, but later served with Hoeven in the U.S. Senate following her election in 2012.

Heitkamp lost her U.S. Senate seat in the 2018 midterm election to then-Representative Kevin Cramer, R-ND.

She served as state Attorney General from 1992-2000.

According to Politico, others that could be considered for the role are Representatives Marcia Fudge, D-OH, Cheri Bustos, D-IL.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Department of Health reports first child with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome and COVID-19
North Dakota COVID-19 risk levels by county
Friday: 15.6% daily rate; 12,195 tests, 1764 positive, 17 deaths
Saturday: 16.8% daily rate; 10,187 tests, 1615 positive, 15 deaths
A Minot man is dead after rollover crash Thursday

Latest News

Changes to burn bans in pair of counties
Text of statement from President Donald Trump
Saturday: 16.8% daily rate; 10,187 tests, 1615 positive, 15 deaths
Democrat Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States