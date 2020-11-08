One dead in plane crash in Dunn County

DUNNY COUNTY, N.D. – A 43-year-old Fargo man was killed when his plane crashed in thick fog shortly after take-off southeast of Dunn Center, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the pilot took off from a private runway in the dark shortly before 7:20 MT, and the Piper Pacer plane crashed into the side of a hill moments later.

The patrol said the pilot died on scene due to his injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Your News Leader is working to determine the date of the crash.

