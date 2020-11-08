Advertisement

One dead in plane crash in Dunn County

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN (KKTV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNY COUNTY, N.D. – A 43-year-old Fargo man was killed when his plane crashed in thick fog shortly after take-off southeast of Dunn Center, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the pilot took off from a private runway in the dark shortly before 7:20 MT, and the Piper Pacer plane crashed into the side of a hill moments later.

The patrol said the pilot died on scene due to his injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Your News Leader is working to determine the date of the crash.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday: 16.8% daily rate; 10,187 tests, 1615 positive, 15 deaths
Text of statement from President Donald Trump
Hunters asked to spare the life of Johnny the Doe
North Dakota Department of Health reports first child with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome and COVID-19
ND Department of Health reports technical issue with COVID-19 test notifications

Latest News

Sunday: 18.3% daily rate; 6,474 tests, 1111 positive, 11 deaths
Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp releases statement on possibility of serving in Biden’s cabinet
Dakota Bowl Matchup for Next week
State leaders share their thoughts about election results at rally in support of President Trump