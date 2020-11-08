Advertisement

ND Highway Patrol participates in no shave November in support of one of their own

By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers are participating in no shave/nail polish November to raise funds for Cure Duchenne.

Troopers from across the state voted to fundraise for Cure Duchenne on behalf of a North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper, who has a son with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Male troopers are able to grow their facial hair for the month, while female Trooper are allowed to have colorful nail polish.

“Guys do look forward to it because we cannot have beards while we are working 11 months out of the year.  And we know the money is going to a cause that directly supports one of our Troopers,” said Brandon Wade, a Trooper for the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Last year the North Dakota Highway Patrol donated $8,000 to the St. Jude’s Foundation.

Their goal this year is to raise $10,000 for Cure Duchenne; so far they have collected nearly  than $6,000.

For more information on how you can donated to Cure Duchenne, visit https://give.cureduchenne.org/campaign/north-dakota-highway-patrol-no-shave-nail-polish-november/c307593

