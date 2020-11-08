Advertisement

Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp releases statement on possibility of serving in Biden’s cabinet

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Your News Leader reached out to former Senator Heidi Heitkamp about her consideration of a cabinet position under President-elect Joe Biden. A report from Politico says Heitkamp is a front-runner for Secretary of Agriculture under Biden. Heitkamp released the following statement:

"In almost 40 years of public service,  I have never seen our country more divided. These divisions threaten our very democracy.

It is every citizen’s responsibility to work to bridge our differences and make America stronger. I am thrilled that the American public voted to elect Joe Biden who will lead us to healing but also to making opportunities available for all Americans.

I will do everything in my power to assist President-Elect Joe Biden in Building Better Back and Restoring the Soul of Our Nation."

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

