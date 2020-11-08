Advertisement

DMV changes amidst pandemic speed up wait times

NDDOT waiting room
NDDOT waiting room(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is coming off a record-breaking month of driver license and ID card processing in October. DOT leaders said changes made amidst the Covid-19 pandemic are speeding up wait times at the DMV.

“We were lucky with the appointment process it really let us be able to provide the services that the North Dakota citizens need. And our staff has been absolutely amazing. We never really closed we were always open,” said Driver License Division Director Brad Schaffer.

DOT officials said DMV visits are now by appointment only. Upon entering, workers take customers temperatures and request mask wearing and social distancing.

