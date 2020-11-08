Advertisement

DCB students offer pick up for food donations

By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Members of the LeaderJacks, a leadership organization at Dakota College at Bottineau are thinking outside the cart for their annual" Give what you Can" food drive, taking place now through Nov. 17.

Along with accepting collections in a cart inside of the University Library, members will also be picking up items throughout the community to make it easier for people to donate.

Pickups must be arranged ahead of time and will be collected Nov. 15 and 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The group says they have a 500 item goal,  which they will donate to  the Bottineau Food Pantry on Nov. 18.

Members say this is the first year they will be going tout to the community to collect items.

“Usually people are pretty good about bringing them to the school but we figured that, with our restrictions on campus and with everyone else kind of wanting to stay put, we would offer this service as well,” said LeaderJack volunteer Lexi Gullett.

Members will be following COVID-19 guidelines as they collect the food.

Anyone interested in donating can contact LeaderJack Advisor Ashely Pedie at 701-228-5615 with the pick-up information.

