Dakota Bowl Matchup for Next week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday with three classes having Semifinals we have matchups for next week’s Dakota Bowl.

9-Man

Linton-HMB/SZ 46

LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 36

Cavalier 30

Beach 20

Dakota Bowl Matchup

Linton-HMB/SZ vs. Cavalier-Friday November 13th, 2020. Game will be played 60 minutes after the Class A final.

Class A

Langdon /Edmore/Munich 55

Bishop Ryan 27

Lisbon 44

Velva 20

Dakota Bowl Matchup

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Lisbon-Friday November 13th, 2020. Game will be played 8:10 A.M. Central time.

Class AA

St. Mary’s 20

Kindred 15

Beulah 21

Hillsboro/Central Valley 6

Dakota Bowl Matchup

St. Mary’s vs. Beulah-Friday November 13th, 2020. Game will be played 60 minutes after the Class 9-Man final.

Class AAA (Games played Friday November 6th,2020)

Century 45

Mandan 21

West Fargo Sheyenne 28

Bismarck 21

Dakota Bowl Matchup

Century vs West Fargo Sheyenne-Friday November 13th, 2020. Game will be played 60 minutes after the Class AA final.

