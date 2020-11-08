Advertisement

Dakota Bowl Matchup for Next week

Dakota Bowl
Dakota Bowl(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday with three classes having Semifinals we have matchups for next week’s Dakota Bowl.

9-Man

Linton-HMB/SZ 46

LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 36

Cavalier 30

Beach 20

Dakota Bowl Matchup

Linton-HMB/SZ vs. Cavalier-Friday November 13th, 2020. Game will be played 60 minutes after the Class A final.

Class A

Langdon /Edmore/Munich 55

Bishop Ryan 27

Lisbon 44

Velva 20

Dakota Bowl Matchup

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Lisbon-Friday November 13th, 2020. Game will be played 8:10 A.M. Central time.

Class AA

St. Mary’s 20

Kindred 15

Beulah 21

Hillsboro/Central Valley 6

Dakota Bowl Matchup

St. Mary’s vs. Beulah-Friday November 13th, 2020. Game will be played 60 minutes after the Class 9-Man final.

Class AAA (Games played Friday November 6th,2020)

Century 45

Mandan 21

West Fargo Sheyenne 28

Bismarck 21

Dakota Bowl Matchup

Century vs West Fargo Sheyenne-Friday November 13th, 2020. Game will be played 60 minutes after the Class AA final.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Department of Health reports first child with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome and COVID-19
North Dakota COVID-19 risk levels by county
Friday: 15.6% daily rate; 12,195 tests, 1764 positive, 17 deaths
Saturday: 16.8% daily rate; 10,187 tests, 1615 positive, 15 deaths
A Minot man is dead after rollover crash Thursday

Latest News

State leaders share their thoughts about election results at rally in support of President Trump
Politico: Heidi Heitkamp a candidate for President-elect Biden’s cabinet
Changes to burn bans in pair of counties
Text of statement from President Donald Trump