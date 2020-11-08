Dakota Bowl Matchup for Next week
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday with three classes having Semifinals we have matchups for next week’s Dakota Bowl.
9-Man
Linton-HMB/SZ 46
LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 36
Cavalier 30
Beach 20
Dakota Bowl Matchup
Linton-HMB/SZ vs. Cavalier-Friday November 13th, 2020. Game will be played 60 minutes after the Class A final.
Class A
Langdon /Edmore/Munich 55
Bishop Ryan 27
Lisbon 44
Velva 20
Dakota Bowl Matchup
Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Lisbon-Friday November 13th, 2020. Game will be played 8:10 A.M. Central time.
Class AA
St. Mary’s 20
Kindred 15
Beulah 21
Hillsboro/Central Valley 6
Dakota Bowl Matchup
St. Mary’s vs. Beulah-Friday November 13th, 2020. Game will be played 60 minutes after the Class 9-Man final.
Class AAA (Games played Friday November 6th,2020)
Century 45
Mandan 21
West Fargo Sheyenne 28
Bismarck 21
Dakota Bowl Matchup
Century vs West Fargo Sheyenne-Friday November 13th, 2020. Game will be played 60 minutes after the Class AA final.
