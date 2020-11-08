Advertisement

Changes to burn bans in pair of counties

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We have an update to a pair of burn bans in central North Dakota.

In McHenry County, the commissioners voted to extend the county’s burn ban that expired at the end of October through Nov. 30.

The Pierce County Commissioners voted to rescind the burn ban that expired at the end of October.

Burn bans apply when the state fire index is high, very high, extreme, or red flag.

