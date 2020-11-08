Bismarck non-profit honors North Dakota veterans with equine therapy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota families who served the nation were given equine therapy rides. They yearly tradition at Harmony Stables is especially important to John Brocker, a third-generation veteran.

“People recognizing that I took my entire adult life and served my country. That’s...that’s something most people can’t wrap their heads around,” said Brocker.

Brocker said his grandfather was the first in join the army in WWI, his dad and children also served. He said he’s overwhelmed to see how North Dakotans honor veterans.

