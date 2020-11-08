Bismarck business owners celebrate ‘Widows event’ during deer gun weekend opener

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Deer gun season opener is practically a holiday for North Dakotans and when family members leave to hunt, there’s another celebration in Bismarck.

Jocelyn Schneider owns 47 North Boutique and is one of many business owners who share stories together while their husbands are away.

“[It’s] deer weekend owner for my husband which is nice for him and it’s nice for me to some time to myself. I love this weekend just for ladies to get together and do something fun in the community,” said Schneider.

Schneider said shopping is fun, with or without the hunting season because it brings people closer. Deer gun season ends on November 22nd.

