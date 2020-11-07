Advertisement

Volunteers begin Christmas in the Park preparations

Christmas in the Park
Christmas in the Park(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – After having to cancel two of their biggest fundraisers this year due to COVID, members of the Minot Sertoma Club said their annual Christmas event is still on and expected to be bigger than ever.

Volunteers with the nonprofit have been working all week to set up displays for this year’s Christmas in the Park.

This year’s event will feature more than 50 displays designed and made by the organization.

Volunteers said they are glad to keep the more than 20-year tradition alive and said it’s the perfect event for keeping up with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We try to make it better every year and this year since COVID-19 is significant, we’re going to step it up even better. We want it to really look nice and it’s something everybody can do,” said Sertoma volunteer and Park Coordinator David Gowan.

This year’s Christmas in the park will kick off the Friday after Thanksgiving and continue through Jan. 1.

You and your family can roll through for just $5 a car.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 risk levels by county
Thursday: 17.2% daily rate; 9,723 tests, 1540 positive, 29 deaths
Friday: 15.6% daily rate; 12,195 tests, 1764 positive, 17 deaths
Bismarck man charged federally for mailing LSD and other drugs
Woman crashes into hangar door, aircraft at Bismarck Airport

Latest News

Indian Affairs Commission director cleared of wrongdoing
Bishop Ryan-ORCS preps for familiar foe in state semifinals
Minot’s Macy Christianson representing North Dakota in Miss USA
Gov. Burgum stands by his appointment for District 8 House