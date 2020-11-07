Volunteers begin Christmas in the Park preparations

MINOT, N.D. – After having to cancel two of their biggest fundraisers this year due to COVID, members of the Minot Sertoma Club said their annual Christmas event is still on and expected to be bigger than ever.

Volunteers with the nonprofit have been working all week to set up displays for this year’s Christmas in the Park.

This year’s event will feature more than 50 displays designed and made by the organization.

Volunteers said they are glad to keep the more than 20-year tradition alive and said it’s the perfect event for keeping up with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We try to make it better every year and this year since COVID-19 is significant, we’re going to step it up even better. We want it to really look nice and it’s something everybody can do,” said Sertoma volunteer and Park Coordinator David Gowan.

This year’s Christmas in the park will kick off the Friday after Thanksgiving and continue through Jan. 1.

You and your family can roll through for just $5 a car.

