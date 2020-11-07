Advertisement

Minot’s Macy Christianson representing North Dakota in Miss USA

Miss North Dakota
Miss North Dakota(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Minot native is representing the Peace Garden State in the upcoming Miss USA competition.

Macy Christianson was named Miss ND USA 2020 back in September. Christianson is a University of North Dakota graduate who partnered with the NDDOT on making responsible decisions and the dangers of drinking and driving.

She said she wants to make Minot proud and is so gracious for the support.

“Whether it’s letting me be involved in the community and organizations with the work I do or just supporting me on my goals like coming to Miss USA. I cannot tell you how many messages and letters I have received from the community in Minot that has really warmed my heart,” said Christianson.

Christianson also represented North Dakota in 2016 for the Miss America competition.

Friday night, Christianson competes in the preliminary round of the competition at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Image courtesy: Future Productions

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 risk levels by county
Thursday: 17.2% daily rate; 9,723 tests, 1540 positive, 29 deaths
Friday: 15.6% daily rate; 12,195 tests, 1764 positive, 17 deaths
Bismarck man charged federally for mailing LSD and other drugs
Woman crashes into hangar door, aircraft at Bismarck Airport

Latest News

Gov. Burgum stands by his appointment for District 8 House
Man arrested for starting fire near Bismarck Runnings department store
Minks are catching COVID, the mutation could mean reinfections in humans and vaccine problems
Minot State’s contact tracing: how it works