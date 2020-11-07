Minot’s Macy Christianson representing North Dakota in Miss USA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Minot native is representing the Peace Garden State in the upcoming Miss USA competition.

Macy Christianson was named Miss ND USA 2020 back in September. Christianson is a University of North Dakota graduate who partnered with the NDDOT on making responsible decisions and the dangers of drinking and driving.

She said she wants to make Minot proud and is so gracious for the support.

“Whether it’s letting me be involved in the community and organizations with the work I do or just supporting me on my goals like coming to Miss USA. I cannot tell you how many messages and letters I have received from the community in Minot that has really warmed my heart,” said Christianson.

Christianson also represented North Dakota in 2016 for the Miss America competition.

Friday night, Christianson competes in the preliminary round of the competition at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Image courtesy: Future Productions

