Man arrested for starting fire near Bismarck Runnings department store

Wade St. John
Wade St. John(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 39-year-old man for starting a fire behind the Runnings Department store Thursday morning.

A witness called police saying Wade St. John started a fire in some trees on the North side of the store.

Bismarck police say St. John walked away from the fire carrying a stick that was on fire.

When police arrived, they said St. John told them he was homeless and watching the fire under the tree but denied starting it.

Police found two lighters in St. Johns coat pocket. According to records, St. John was banned from the store a few days earlier.

St. John is charged with endangering by fire and criminal trespass. His bond is set at $5,000.

