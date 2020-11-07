Indian Affairs Commission director cleared of wrongdoing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Investigators have cleared the executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission of wrongdoing after an investigation into a relationship he had with another state employee.

Scott Davis had been on leave during the investigation.

Human Resource Management workers found Davis did not abuse his authority by being in the relationship. They say the other employee works in a different agency and the two didn’t work closely together.

