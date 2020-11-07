Hunters asked to spare the life of Johnny the Doe

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters are asked not to shoot Johnny the Doe near Sterling.

The Fallgatter family saved Johnny when she was a fawn, and now the nearly-domesticated momma doe is like a pet to communities in western Kidder and eastern Burleigh counties.

They say she’s well known enough for local hunters not to shoot her, but for those coming in to the communities to fill their tags, they say to watch out for a smallish doe with a notch in her ear.

She’s never locked up. She runs. I’ve never had her locked up except for when she was a baby, nursing her. I let her loose, but it makes a guy a little worried," said Caleb Fallgatter.

Caleb says he put an orange vest on Johnny, but it came off pretty quickly.

