Gov. Burgum stands by his appointment for District 8 House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - David Andahl won a District 8 House seat, but since he passed away with COVID-19 and can’t serve in the position, his vacant seat is causing tension within the Republican Party.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said he has the authority to appoint someone to the State House seat, but Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, R-N.D., and Secretary of State Al Jaeger, R-N.D., said the State Republican Party has the choice, creating confusion around what the next steps are.

Burgum doubled down on his efforts to appoint Wade Boeshans, President of BNI Energy, to the vacant seat.

“This was just an obligation to fill my constitutional duties in the governor’s office. It really wasn’t about politics, it was ensuring that the people of district 8 had a great representative to represent them in the upcoming legislature,” said Gov. Burgum.

However, this is contrary to Attorney General Stenehjem’s legal opinion. “It really is an important distinction on the separation of powers. It is entirely inappropriate to have a member of the executive branch of government appointing members of the legislative branch,” said Stenehjem.

It’s also against what the District 8 Republican Party Chairman has been planning.

“It says the party’s executive committee has the authority to fill a vacancy, so I think we need to follow that same type of procedure,” said District 8 Republican Party Chairman Loren DeWitz. ND GOP leaders also said they were never informed about the governor’s office decision beforehand. “I was surprised. I found out after the announcement was made,” said ND GOP Chairman Rick Berg.

Both A.G. Stenehjem and Gov. Burgum say they’re merely reading the state constitution, yet it doesn’t look like any compromise is on the horizon.

So far, it’s all still undecided as to who will get Andahl’s House seat in District 8. However, more information could become available following the state canvassing board meeting on Nov. 13, which will verify the results of the election and confirm Andahl’s seat as vacant.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.