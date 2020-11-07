Advertisement

Democrat Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States

Former VP Biden wins presidency (generic)
Former VP Biden wins presidency (generic)(Station)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will become the next President of the United States.

The 77-year-old Democrat from Scranton, Pa., has enough electoral college votes to defeat President Donald Trump.

President-Elect Biden was able to claim several states that went red in the 2016 election, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona.

Biden began his federal political career in the Senate in 1973, where he served until 2009, when he became President Barak Obama’s vice president.

This is Biden’s third try at the presidency, running in 1988 and 2008 as well.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Department of Health reports first child with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome and COVID-19
North Dakota COVID-19 risk levels by county
Friday: 15.6% daily rate; 12,195 tests, 1764 positive, 17 deaths
A Minot man is dead after rollover crash Thursday
Semi hauling cattle crashes into pickup, driver dies in crash

Latest News

Saturday: 16.8% daily rate; 10,187 tests, 1615 positive, 15 deaths
Former Vice President Joe Biden projected winner of presidential race, defeating President Donald Trump
Dan’s Garden: Winter arrangements
Hunters asked to spare the life of Johnny the Doe