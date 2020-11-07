Democrat Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will become the next President of the United States.

The 77-year-old Democrat from Scranton, Pa., has enough electoral college votes to defeat President Donald Trump.

President-Elect Biden was able to claim several states that went red in the 2016 election, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona.

Biden began his federal political career in the Senate in 1973, where he served until 2009, when he became President Barak Obama’s vice president.

This is Biden’s third try at the presidency, running in 1988 and 2008 as well.

