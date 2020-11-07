Dan’s Garden: Winter arrangements

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather lately has been fantastic. It’s been nice and warm, a little bit dry this summer and fall, so you might wanna do some last minute watering on your plants be sure to drain your hoses and put them away.

We have a hand out on what to do in the Fall with your perennials and roses and everything you can go to https://www.cashman-nursery.com/ and read all about it in what to do in the Fall od course.

These spruce tops, we talked about them before, this is the time of year to put them in pots you used to have flowers in or put them in the ground.

The ground is still not frozen yet and it gives you that touch of winter green until next April or May, then you can pull the spruce tops out throw them away and plant your flowers again.

It’s just a great thing all winter long having nature all around you.

And, of course, Christmas is coming. It’s going to get cold, so we got the wreaths the roping and the garland to be thinking about putting that up now while the weather is good.

You know, it’s the one time of the year you can really decorate. Christmas is just such a great holiday, with the wreaths and the roping. It’s just so festive with the lights. Just a few tips from me Dan the tree man and Cashman Nursery. Until next week good gardening.

