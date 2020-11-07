Advertisement

Dan’s Garden: Winter arrangements

Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather lately has been fantastic. It’s been nice and warm, a little bit dry this summer and fall, so you might wanna do some last minute watering on your plants be sure to drain your hoses and put them away.

We have a hand out on what to do in the Fall with your perennials and roses and everything you can go to https://www.cashman-nursery.com/ and read all about it in what to do in the Fall od course.

These spruce tops, we talked about them before, this is the time of year to put them in pots you used to have flowers in or put them in the ground.

The ground is still not frozen yet and it gives you that touch of winter green until next April or May, then you can pull the spruce tops out throw them away and plant your flowers again.

It’s just a great thing all winter long having nature all around you.

And, of course, Christmas is coming. It’s going to get cold, so we got the wreaths the roping and the garland to be thinking about putting that up now while the weather is good.

You know, it’s the one time of the year you can really decorate. Christmas is just such a great holiday, with the wreaths and the roping. It’s just so festive with the lights. Just a few tips from me Dan the tree man and Cashman Nursery. Until next week good gardening.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Department of Health reports first child with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome and COVID-19
North Dakota COVID-19 risk levels by county
Friday: 15.6% daily rate; 12,195 tests, 1764 positive, 17 deaths
A Minot man is dead after rollover crash Thursday
Semi hauling cattle crashes into pickup, driver dies in crash

Latest News

Saturday: 16.8% daily rate; 10,187 tests, 1615 positive, 15 deaths
Democrat Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States
Former Vice President Joe Biden projected winner of presidential race, defeating President Donald Trump
Hunters asked to spare the life of Johnny the Doe