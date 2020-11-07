Bishop Ryan-ORCS preps for familiar foe in state semifinals

MINOT, N.D. – The Bishop Ryan-Our Redeemer’s Lions said they’ve been waiting for another chance to step on the field with the Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich Cardinals.

“We’ve been thinking about that since we lost last year, and it’s just been on the back of our minds all season. We’re happy to get a chance at revenge,” said Jaxon Feller, senior running back/linebacker.

“That’s pretty much been our whole goal this season, and being able to redeem ourselves is something we want to do,” said Nick Sanders, senior quarterback/free safety.

The tall task remains the same from last year’s State Championship: slowing down Grant and Simon Romfo.

“We’re just going to be aggressive, play physical, send a lot of pressure, and hopefully try to stop #2 and #8,” said Sanders.

“This is going to be another level that we haven’t seen on the field yet this season. We have to match their speed, which is going to be tough to do, but taking good angles, especially on their quarterback. He’s an elite athlete,” said Roger Coleman, head coach.

The Lions needed to replace graduated linemen, but Coach Coleman said the new players have stepped up since July camp.

We played Shiloh last week, who’s a lot bigger up front than us, but Jaxon had 250 yards rushing. I think that says a lot of how much they’ve bought in, grinded, and played together as a unit," said Coleman.

The Lions said they know what it feels like to play in the Fargodome. Now they said they want the experience of walking off with the championship trophy.

“I want to try to go out with a bang and hopefully get a Dakota Bowl title. These are once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the guys you grew up with. These are your brothers, and it doesn’t get much better than this,” said Feller.

The Lions and Cardinals meet again Saturday at 2 p.m. at Langdon Area High School.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.