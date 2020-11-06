Wind and drought conditions quickly spread fire along Highway 25

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Wind and dry conditions caused a fire along Highway 25 to quickly grow out of control Thursday afternoon.

Mandan Rural Fire Chief Lynn Gustin said they were called four miles north of I-94 at around 12:30 for a garage fire. Those flames quickly spread to grass along the Highway. Chief Gustin said a cause is not known at this time.

North Dakota Highway Patrol and Morton County Sheriff’s deputies controlled traffic when visibility became difficult.

