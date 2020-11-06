Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Montana Department of Corrections

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Corrections announced two inmates have died due to COVID-19.

Officials say one inmate died at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge on Oct. 24.

Officials also say the other inmate was from Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby, and died at a hospital in Great Falls on Oct. 31.

The death at the state prison is reported in Friday’s COVID-19 numbers from the Montana Department of Health & Human Services.

The inmate death from Crossroads Correctional Center was added to the state map on Nov. 1.

