Advertisement

Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Montana Department of Corrections

(AP)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Corrections announced two inmates have died due to COVID-19.

Officials say one inmate died at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge on Oct. 24.

Officials also say the other inmate was from Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby, and died at a hospital in Great Falls on Oct. 31.

The death at the state prison is reported in Friday’s COVID-19 numbers from the Montana Department of Health & Human Services.

The inmate death from Crossroads Correctional Center was added to the state map on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday: 17.2% daily rate; 9,723 tests, 1540 positive, 29 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 risk levels by county
Bismarck man charged federally for mailing LSD and other drugs
Woman crashes into hangar door, aircraft at Bismarck Airport
Chris Jones: ‘It’s not about beds’

Latest News

BMSO focused on safety for winter shows
Pair of north central schools among three in ND receiving blue ribbon award
Two Bismarck men sentenced for sexually assaulting teens
Ammunition shortage at the start of deer gun season