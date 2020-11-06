Small school districts see low distance learning enrollment numbers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While a large district like Bismarck Public Schools received more than 80 requests from parents to either move their children to distance learning or to in-person teaching after the first nine weeks, how do smaller districts compare?

We spoke with Washburn and Beulah public school superintendents to see how their enrollment numbers look thus far.

Hallways busy with students is a common thing you will see in the Beulah and Washburn public school districts, as the majority of them have chosen in-person learning.

When the year started, Washburn had 15 students receiving an education from home; now, that number is eight.

The statistics that came down to us were that, you know, students weren’t contracting the virus at an extremely high rate, and so it just seemed like maybe it was going to be a little safer environment than what people originally thought it might be at the start of the year. So I think that’s part of it,” said Washburn Public School Superintendent Brad Rinas.

Beulah Public School District had 39 students enrolled in distance learning at the start of the school year; now, that number is 34.

“They may have family members that are immuno-compromised. I think that’s probably the biggest reason, and so if a family has three students and, you know, one of their kids is immuno-compromised, or one of their students or children is immuno-compromised, they keep them all,” said Beulah Public School Superintendent Travis Jordan.

There are about 740 students enrolled in the Beulah Public School District, and about 340 enrolled in the Washburn Public School District.

Parents in the Washburn Public School District have the opportunity to change models of instruction mid-semester.

However, those enrolled in Beulah Public Schools were asked to change models at the end of the semester, unless their current choice isn’t working out.

