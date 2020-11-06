Advertisement

Semi hauling cattle crashes into pickup, driver dies in crash

(KWQC)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GWINNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead following a crash between a semi and a pickup near Gwinner.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5. at the intersection of Hwy. 13 and 32.

The crash report says a 90-year-old man from Gwinner, ND turned onto the highway in front of the semi hauling cattle. The semi wasn’t able to stop in time and the two crashed, then rolled into the ditch.

The 90-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 41-year-old man from Donnelly, MN, was not hurt in the crash.

No other information about the crash is available at this time.

