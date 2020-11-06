Salvation Army red kettles fundraiser will look a little different this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a tradition nearly as common as decorating the tree for Christmas.

The Salvation Army red kettles are normally on display all over town during the holiday season, but because of the pandemic, things are changing a bit this year.

For starters, this year’s fundraiser is called Rescue Christmas, and along with a new name comes new signs that include things like QR codes for a touchless donation experience.

Patrons can scan the QR codes with their device and donate five dollars, $10, or $25 dollars to the cause, or they can still drop money into the red kettles.

“Bell ringers will be six feet away from the stand itself, and they will be wearing masks, like we all have been wearing masks. They will have gloves, some type of glove that they’ll have and they’ll be sanitation wipes there,” said Maj. Nelson De La Vergne, Bismarck Salvation Army.

Some of the money raised will go towards the annual Toy Shop for Christmas, and the rest will be used to help those who need food, rent assistance or other basics.

The red kettle stations will go out on November 13 through December 24.

This year’s goal is to raise $400,000.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.