Saints in Class-AA Semi-Finals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first round of the Class-AA football playoffs was a continuation of the regular season for St. Mary’s and for the Saints that’s a very good thing.

Dan Smrekar’s team beat Devils Lake 46-7 in the first round on the field that bears his name. St. Mary’s moves on to face Kindred in the semi-finals. The Saints are the top seed from the West while the Vikings are the two seed from the East.

“Excited to be in the semis but Kindred is we feel a very good team and I think the best thing about Kindred is we feel they are very well coached Coach Crane and his staff do a great job with their kids as far as being prepared and fundamentally a good football team I think what I see of them is they can be explosive offensively and they like the long ball and they like the quarterback to run the ball,” said Smrekar, St. Mary’s head coach.

Smrekar expects Kindred to put some pressure on his defense but in AA football, no team has put up more points than the Saints so expect the Vikings defense to be put to the test as well.

Smrekar said: “Defensively, I think they do a good job with hustle and pursuit and getting a lot of people at the ball and being a physical defense, so I think they are going to be a challenge. For our secondary we have not been challenged much defensively with our secondary for a while and so it’ll be a good challenge and a good match up for our secondary who has been playing well but this will be the best core of receivers that they faced.”

This will be the first time St. Mary’s will face Kindred this season. It’s a 1:30ct kickoff in Bismarck on Saturday with the winner heading to the Dakota Bowl. The Saints missed the title game last year after playing in it for five of the previous six years.

