Rolla approves mask mandate

ROLLA, N.D. – The city of Rolla is the latest North Dakota town to pass a mask mandate in our state.

The Rolla mandate lists itself as a strong recommendation.

It asks everyone in the city to wear masks whenever six foot social distancing can’t be maintained, particularly indoors. It carries no enforcement, but highlights that business owners can ask people to leave.

The mandate goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Nov. 9. It adds that the council does not condone harassment of persons not wearing masks.

