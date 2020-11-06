Advertisement

Rolla approves mask mandate

Rolla approves mask mandate
Rolla approves mask mandate(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, N.D. – The city of Rolla is the latest North Dakota town to pass a mask mandate in our state.

The Rolla mandate lists itself as a strong recommendation.

It asks everyone in the city to wear masks whenever six foot social distancing can’t be maintained, particularly indoors. It carries no enforcement, but highlights that business owners can ask people to leave.

The mandate goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Nov. 9. It adds that the council does not condone harassment of persons not wearing masks.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday: 17.2% daily rate; 9,723 tests, 1540 positive, 29 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 risk levels by county
Bismarck man charged federally for mailing LSD and other drugs
Friday: 15.6% daily rate; 12,195 tests, 1764 positive, 17 deaths
Woman crashes into hangar door, aircraft at Bismarck Airport

Latest News

Minks are catching COVID, the mutation could mean reinfections in humans and vaccine problems
Minot State’s contact tracing: how it works
COVID-19 impacting Crosby Hospital
Small school districts see low distance learning enrollment numbers