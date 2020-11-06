Pair of north central schools among three in ND receiving blue ribbon award

MINOT, N.D. – A pair of North Central North Dakota schools have been awarded the National Blue Ribbon honor, one being honored twice.

This award is only given to the top schools in the United State, and this year only 317 schools received the honor.

It’s quite an honor for a school to receive a Blue Ribbon award. Receiving two in a span of six years is rare and a huge recognition for academic excellence.

“It means that we are doing something well at our school and we have been recognized nationally by the US department of education. So, it is a huge honor for our school,” said Sweetwater Elementary Principal Deb Follman.

Sweetwater Elementary was awarded its first Blue Ribbon Award in 2014. This year, they received another.

The instructional coach said the dedication of the teachers and staff to their students helps create a positive and successful learning environment.

“It’s such a testament to the teachers because it is a lot of work. They do so much every day. I just want them to know how special they are and how they really do stand apart,” said Sara Thompson, an instructional coach at the elementary school.

The teachers and staff continue to refine their skills and choose specific elements and assessments to encourage academic growth.

“We are just constantly looking at that and evaluating our effectiveness and evaluating student progress to make sure that we are enhancing that instruction to making sure students are successful,” said Thompson.

Memorial Middle School on Minot Air Force Base also received a National Blue Ribbon award this year, a first for the school. The principal said he’s looking toward the future to keep succeeding.

“The challenge now is to not sort of rest on that. The work is never really done. When you think about continuous improvement you are always trying to get better,” said Principal Dr. Stephen Young.

Inspiring children to work harder and never stop improving.

Three schools in North Dakota were honored, the third being Nathan Twining Middle School on Grand Forks Air Force Base.

2020 is the Blue Ribbon awards 38th year.

More than 9,000 schools have received the honor.

