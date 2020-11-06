NDDOT issued a record number of IDs ahead of the election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation processed nearly 25,000 driver licenses and ID cards last month ahead of the general election.

NDDOT leaders said they usually see an increase in the need for IDs during the fall of an election year, but this year’s numbers are record breaking.

Statewide, there was a total increase of four-thousand more ID Cards printed this October compared to last year.

There were also 17,000 address changes and about 2,400 out-of-state license transfers.

NDDOT attributes these record numbers to changes they made in March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We never had to close because of these changes,” said Driver License Division Director Brad Schaffer.

License and ID card renewals are by appointment only.

NDDOT leaders are asking customers to stay socially distanced and wear a mask.

The State Department of Transportation has made it easier than ever to make an appointment.

Just go online to dot.nd.gov and select an appointment time.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.