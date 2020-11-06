Minot State’s contact tracing: how it works

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University recently began doing its own contact tracing.

That’s after the North Dakota Department of Health could no longer keep up with the high demand.

“That’s kind of where Minot state took it upon themselves to say you know what we are not giving up on contact tracing we believe that it’s going to make a definite impact to stop the spread of the virus,” said MSU Tracing Team Lead, Jamie Bechtold.

The process begins with the State Health Department to send over information on who tested positive.

Then, a team of 15 staff who work remotely talk with them to find out who they may have been in close contact with.

Tracers said the workload fluctuates.

“I think it depends too on how many get tested because, you know, Minot state I think sometimes they do two testing events a week and sometimes they only do one,” said Contact Tracer Jocelyn McHenry.

Leadership with the program also said close contacts have been willing to get tested for COVID after they are identified as being a close contact, something the Department of Health had been having issues with.

“They are more than willing to do anything that is suggested. They absolutely step up,” said Bechtold.

Staff work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week to find close contacts.

The tracer program is funded by a state health department grant.

MSU also helps with contact tracing for Williston State College and Dakota College at Bottineau.

