Minot Public Schools to continue with in-person instruction, make changes to “orange” level

Minot Public School
Minot Public School
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School District will continue with in-person instruction.

This afternoon the board did approve changes to the School Reintegration plan.

The updates include adjusting the restrictions to the orange section.

Under the previous code orange plan, students would have had a transition to distance learning.

That has been changed to the same as yellow, which allows students in schools with a mask.

That section also stated that schools would no longer provide transportation.

That also changed to the same as code yellow which permits bus riding with a mask.

For the full list of changes visit the Minot Public School Board YouTube channel.

