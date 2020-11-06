Minot City Council hosts public city manager interviews

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council is continuing the search for a new city manager for the second day.

The three candidates appeared virtually in a public open house Wednesday to answer to the public. Thursday, the candidates appeared before the City Council to be interviewed for the position.

Each of the three Minot City Manager finalists was given one hour and 18 questions to allow the City Council to learn about their backgrounds, experience, and plans for the city.

The meeting was also live-streamed to the public to allow residents to stay connected.

Candidate Shawn Henessee has 20 years of experience, a law degree from the University of Missouri, a B.A. in political science from Wichita State University, and an M.A. in political science from the University of Kansas.

He has most recently worked as County Manager for Clark County in Vancouver, Washington, and has an expected salary of $165,000.

Henessee said he will use his experience as a lobbyist to represent the city to larger legislative powers within the state to help achieve long term goals.

“I couldn’t be the full-time city lobbyist but I think it’s important to get be able to represent the city’s interest for the longer term and I think that I would be able to be very effective in that position very quickly,” said Henessee.

Candidate Harold Stewart has 15 years of experience with a Master’s in public administration and a B.A. in political science from the University of Kansas.

He has most recently worked as city Manager for Warrensburg, Missouri, and has an expected Salary of $160,000.

This is Stewart’s second time being interviewed for the city manager position since he applied in 2014. He said he has fond memories of growing up in the area and will continue to foster transparency between city leaders and the community.

“I’m always looking for opportunities of how we can be better transparent. My biggest excitement this week with Tuesday’s results was voter turnout I want participation; I want to hear form the public,” said Stewart.

Candidate Ray Agbabiaka has 28 years of experience, and holds a Master’s degree in Business and Public administration from the Keller graduate school of management and a Master’s Degree in in Urban Planning and Policy from the University of Illinois.

He has most recently worked as Director of Community Development for the village of Matteson Illinois, and has an expected salary of $120,000.

Agbabiaka said he would focus on economic developments within in the city should he take the position.

“There’s the southeast side where opportunity abounds for the city to develop and to bring in businesses as well as developing the city so there’s not a tale of two cities within a city,” said Agbabiaka.

All three interviews are available on the city’s social media pages.

