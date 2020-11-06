Minks are catching COVID, the mutation could mean reinfections in humans and vaccine problems

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The battle with the coronavirus might not be over-- even after vaccines come out. That’s because SOME animals have been infected by... and re-infecting humans with... a mutated form of the virus.

Infectious disease experts say this could decrease protection from antibodies in humans and interfere with vaccine creation.

Danish minks might seem like something you’d never need to worry about. But, doctors say think again. An infectious disease institute in Denmark has discovered five cases of COVID-19 in mink farms.

Infected mink have been found in Spain and the Netherlands as well.

The bigger, scarier problem is that now the mutated version of the virus found in mink, has shown up in twelve people in Denmark. Given how fast this disease can spread, doctors say it’s a reason for concern.

Every mink in the country of Denmark will be killed off in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID from the animals to people.

Some doctors say this poses a major threat to humans.

“There’s going to be a constant source of the virus jumping from mink to people as long as there are mink that carry the virus,” said Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

However, veterinarians say the possibility of coronavirus spreading among animal populations is unclear.

“We’ve had flu viruses that can spread animal to animal. It can spread people to animal or animal back to people. That’s different than the SarsCoV2 virus. We’ve not seen anything like that. Whether it can spread to other mink is still being researched,” said North Dakota State Veterinarian Susan Keller.

The danger of the virus spreading amongst the same species for people is that animals with COVID could create a reservoir of the virus, according to Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

“Whatever antibodies that are developed as the humans respond to the virus they’ve seen before, it’s not going to be able to protect as well against the new strain-- this new mutant,” Mateo said.

This could also hinder vaccines that rely on antibody creation from working as well as they could.

“If you’re relying strictly on an antibody as protection against this virus, and the virus mutates and it presents with a different antigen-- then your antibody that developed from the vaccine isn’t going to be effective,” Mateo said.

If a reservoir of animals with COVID occurs, Mateo says it could create an endemic problem-- meaning the virus could be present in human populations throughout the year.

Dr. Mateo says this is not the time to disregard health precautions-- even if you’ve already had the virus. He says that antibody differences are unclear and there’s limited information about the implications of the mutation. Because of this it’s important to continue following Centers for Disease Control guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

