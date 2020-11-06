Advertisement

Killdeer Public School District breaks ground on new high school

By Hallie Brown
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KILLDEER, N.D. (KFYR) - Killdeer Public School District administrators broke ground on their new high school.

The district will be constructing a 100,000-square-foot school that will house about 800 seventh through 12th grade students.

The school passed a bond referendum back in May to raise property taxes for those living in the district, to pay for the $36 million to $38 million school.

“Students need space to you know, receive an education and we are beyond capacity. It’s important that we provided those spaces for our students to receive a quality education,” said Killdeer Public School Superintendent Jeff Simmons.

The school will be located about half a mile west of the current school and is expected to be finished fall of 2022.

