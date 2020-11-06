IRS announces new options for people struggling to pay taxes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Millions of people have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The IRS rolled out new options to lessen the burden on taxpayers struggling to pay what they owe.

The IRS announced Monday four alternatives for those who owe taxes-- allowing them more time and smaller payments. Some taxpayers might now be able extend their payment plans from 120 days to 180.

Next, if you are paying certain taxes in installments...the IRS will automatically add any additional amount to what you’re already paying...so you don’t have to go through more paperwork or contact the IRS yourself...and, you also have the opportunity to request a lower monthly payment.

On top of that, if you who owe less than 250 thousand dollars, you can set up new payment installment agreements. And finally, some people can now use the online payment agreement system to propose lower monthly payment amounts and change their payment due dates.

“They’re adjusting their parameters to give taxpayers a break. Basically, what the IRS is doing to help out with the coronavirus is allowing more time to pay back debts and allowing you to adjust current agreements with the IRS to lower monthly payments,” said Bismarck Haga Kommer CPA Kelda Rerick.

Kelda Rerick says these changes will be most useful for business owners and independent contractors, which she says are also the two groups who were hit hardest by the pandemic.

Rerick says some good news to note is that she’s seen a decrease in the number of clients struggling to make tax payments since businesses were allowed to reopen. For more information on the changes, visit irs.gov.

