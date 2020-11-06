Drive-by shooting suspect signs plea agreement; sentenced to 18 months

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An 18-year-old Bismarck man pleaded guilty in court Friday to being the driver involved in a drive-by shooting on Burnt Boat Drive in April.

The plea agreement amended the three attempted murder charges to three charges of facilitation of murder.

Albert Crews pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit to 193 days served and three years of probation.

State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer says Crews cooperated during the investigation and will testify against his co-defendant, Mason Schuh, the accused shooter during trial.

Crews' attorney Scott Rose says information Crews has given police will lead to future charges against other suspects involved.

