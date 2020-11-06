District 8 Chairman speaks out on vacant House seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - David Andahl won the District 8 House seat on election night a month after he died from COVID-19.

Even though his seat won’t be declared officially vacant until the state canvassing board meets on Nov. 13, state leaders are already arguing over who has the power to appoint someone to take his place.

The Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s opinion said there’s only two options in this case: either voters can petition for a special election or, the more likely option, the district party could appoint someone in Andahl’s place.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D. added a new layer to the issue Wednesday morning, saying he could appoint someone to the seat.

The Republican Chairman for District 8 said the governor’s announcement was unexpected.

“It really caught us off guard too because we had no knowledge that it was going to happen,” said District 8 Republican Party Chairman Loren DeWitz.

DeWitz said they can’t make any official decisions until the state canvassing board and the party’s executive committee meet, but said they’re going forward with the process of finding a replacement.

