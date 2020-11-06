CWD makes some hunters rethink the season

MINOT, N.D. – Friday is the deer gun opener statewide. As hunters are preparing to hit the trails, North Dakota Game and Fish are asking hunters on the western side of the state to help with testing for Chronic Wasting Disease.

Game and Fish staff had hoped to test the middle of the state this year, but coronavirus concerns have limited their efforts to the areas where CWD has been spotted. They will be testing samples from zones: 3A1, 3A2, 3B1, part of 3C, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B, and 4C.

Hunters with tags in those areas were notified and are raising some concerns of their own.

"They say that there’s no issue with the meat with a deer that has chronic wasting disease, but I mean, cripe, it is 2020. With everything else that’s going on do you really want to risk it? " said Ron Fuller, gun store owner.

According to Game and Fish CWD has been in the state for about a decade, and that the meat is safe to eat. The disease has about a year and a half incubation period, and deer will not shows signs of being sick.

Giving a deer head for testing won’t cost you the harvest.

“Still trying to decide if it’s worth going up and hunting when possibly having a deer with that or if we get lucky and we don’t have a deer with that,” said Kellie Wallstrum, hunter.

The disease has been found in the northwest and southwest corners of the state. The department wants to monitor and slow its progress.

“If we have a large portion of the population infected with this disease impacts will be felt year after year after year. For that reason we want to keep infection rates low, and we also want to try and minimize where the disease is found across the state,” said Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian. Bahnson said the disease is found in the brain and spine, but is spread through their bodily fluids, and that it is only known to affect animals like deer, elk and moose.

There are special rules for deer harvested in the infected zones, Game and Fish reminds hunters to be aware of the rules and regulations, and be respectful of one another while out hunting this season.

Game and Fish ask that if you come across a deer with no clear cause of death please call it in at 701-328-6300.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.