COVID-19 impacting Crosby Hospital

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staff at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Crosby say they are overwhelmed with new COVID-19 patients as active cases in Divide County continue to eclipse record levels 9 months into the pandemic.

Seven people have been hospitalized at St. Luke’s within the last two weeks, with four new patients being admitted on Wednesday.

St. Luke’s CEO Jody Nelson says they aren’t just servicing patients from the Crosby area, but also those from parts of Burke and Williams counties.

Although the facility is licensed for 15 beds, she says even during normal times, they wouldn’t have enough staff to handle that many patients.

Nelson says an influx of new patients would usually be transferred to Trinity Health in Minot, but with that facility now nearing capacity as well, that option is no longer on the table.

“We need the community’s help to stop the spread and I even hate to use the word stop at this point; we just need to slow it because we’re not doing a very good job stopping it. So, slow it so we are be able to handle the patient load and hopefully, then we eventually will stop it,” says CEO Jody Nelson.

She says despite personnel shortages, staff at the medical center remain committed to performing their duties every day, even picking up extra shifts when possible.

