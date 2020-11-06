Chris Jones: ‘It’s not about beds’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 22 counties are having the risk levels increased.

14 of them moving to the Yellow-Moderate risk and eight moving to Orange-High risk.

These increased risk levels are reflective of the increased medical and health needs for these communities, which have been making what has already been a tough situation for the health care system even tougher.

“Today is one of the most stressed times the healthcare system has been in. It is stressing the system’s capacity. And the stress is primarily from a staffing perspective. Staffing…there’s not only an increase in overall admissions, but also because healthcare workers needing to isolate and quarantine,” said Chris Jones, Executive Director for the Department of Human Services.

According to the Department of Health, only 12% of beds across the state are available and it’s been like that for a while.

Jones said the number of beds isn’t a good measurement for capacity because it’s just a snapshot in time.

Rather, people should focus on staffing, which has also been a continuous problem due to ongoing quarantines and demand.

As Jones became emotional, he added that those working in health care have been under intense pressure.

“In primarily the physicians, nurses, and other staff in the hospital. For those of you who do not believe, go and talk to them. Ask them what it’s like. Ask them about the impact it has on their family. Ask them about the impact it has on them as they treat patients with COVID and other citizens seeking care,” Jones said.

He went on to say the best way to take pressure off the health care system is by doing what it takes to stop the spread and mitigate transmissible moments, and for people to continue their regular routine care because it keeps beds available and more strenuous care on option for those who need it.

