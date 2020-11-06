BMSO focused on safety for winter shows

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra leaders say they’re taking steps to protect audience members and musicians as they go into their holiday shows.

For the Nutcracker Nuevo shows, attendees are limited to season ticket holders.

They’ll be socially distanced throughout the Belle Mehus Theater and everyone must wear a mask.

Musicians are going to spread out and wear masks as well.

That means the band is going to have to go without woodwind or bronze instruments.

“People appreciate that we’re doing it. People are passionate about symphony music and so are we and so we’re happy that we can still provide an outlet for that and give people something to do on winter weekend,” said Mike Gardner, BMSO executive director.

If you’d like to check out the show, but can’t go in-person, you can buy a ticket to watch the show live online.

You can find those details, as well as the BMSO COVID-19 Response Plan on: https://www.bismarckmandansymphony.org/

