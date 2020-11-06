BHS in Class-AAA Semi-Finals on Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the second week in a row, Bismarck plays a team from West Fargo in the Class-AAA playoffs. The competition level goes way up on Friday for the Demons because BHS is playing Sheyenne.

The Mustangs are undefeated. Their defense has allowed more than 14 points just once this year and their average margin of victory is 26 points a game.

“They run a different offense that we’re not used to. They run a wing-T out of the pistol. They have very tight splits and to top everything off they got two bookends one if 6-9 and the other is 6-7 so I think those are things that you just can’t prepare to see things like that and we’re going to have to get some kind of push up front on the defensive line and try to create some problems for them. If we can’t it’ll be a long day for us,” said BHS Head Coach, Mark Gibson.

Gibson said his team will need to be excellent in its execution and they’ll have to force some turnovers especially with Isaiah Huus out with a knee injury.

“We won’t have Huus again but we knew that and I think the one thing is Miller came in and did an outstanding job for us and ran the ball very, very well for us and we also had some different kids contribute that normally don’t contribute much and so you got to be good up front at this time of the year. I think that’s on both sides of the football. The offensive and defensive lines. I think that’s something going into the season we had a lot of kids back there and that’s one thing that we knew was going to be one of our strengths and I think those kinds have kind of responded to things," said Gibson.

It starts at 7:00pm on Friday at West Fargo Sheyenne.

