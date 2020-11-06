“Armed and dangerous” suspect now accused of shooting at police in Wisconsin
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man Fargo Police consider “armed and dangerous” is now wanted in connection with a police shooting in Wisconsin.
Fargo Police confirm they were notified by Waukesha County, WI authorities that they encountered 23-year-old Nathanael Benton.
Benton is wanted for attempted murder in Fargo.
Early Friday morning, officers from Delafield and Hartland, WI responded to what they believed was a hit-and-run crash in the area of Highway 83 and I-94, according to Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl.
Officers reportedly confronted Benton near a Holiday Inn hotel in the area.
There was an exchange of gunfire and an officer from Delafield and an officer from Hartland were shot.
The officers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“We would like people to help us out by staying out of the area. As I said before, there’s a tremendous amount of resources here,” Kehl said this morning.
Fargo Police say Benton is wanted in their jurisdiction for a charge of attempted murder.
On Nov. 1, a man called police to report he had been shot. Fargo Police say the man was taken to a hospital and bullet fragments were removed from his head.
The Cass County States Attorney’s Office has issued a warrant for Benton’s arrest on a charge of attempted murder in the Fargo case.
An active search is underway.
