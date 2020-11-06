Advertisement

“Armed and dangerous” suspect now accused of shooting at police in Wisconsin

Nathanael Benton
Nathanael Benton(AP)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man Fargo Police consider “armed and dangerous” is now wanted in connection with a police shooting in Wisconsin.

Fargo Police confirm they were notified by Waukesha County, WI authorities that they encountered 23-year-old Nathanael Benton.

Benton is wanted for attempted murder in Fargo.

Early Friday morning, officers from Delafield and Hartland, WI responded to what they believed was a hit-and-run crash in the area of Highway 83 and I-94, according to Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl.

Officers reportedly confronted Benton near a Holiday Inn hotel in the area.

There was an exchange of gunfire and an officer from Delafield and an officer from Hartland were shot.

The officers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“We would like people to help us out by staying out of the area. As I said before, there’s a tremendous amount of resources here,” Kehl said this morning.

Fargo Police say Benton is wanted in their jurisdiction for a charge of attempted murder.

On Nov. 1, a man called police to report he had been shot. Fargo Police say the man was taken to a hospital and bullet fragments were removed from his head.

The Cass County States Attorney’s Office has issued a warrant for Benton’s arrest on a charge of attempted murder in the Fargo case.

An active search is underway.

