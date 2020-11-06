Ammunition shortage at the start of deer gun season

MINOT, N.D. – In the lead-up to hunting season this year, supplies have run low. Hunters aren’t letting it get in the way of their favorite pastime.

The coronavirus outbreak was one of many things that put a strain on supplies of guns and ammo to start with, but the deer gun opener has left these shelves bare.

“Stuff has dried up more and more. Manufacturers are having trouble getting product out to stores and distributors and as such we’re having trouble getting product out to customers,” said Ron Fuller, Spartan Firearms owner.

Hunters Your News Leader talked with said they aren’t letting it slow them down. “I’m going to go out for varmint hunting, and then maybe look for a good spot to post for my bow next weekend,” said John French, hunter.

Gun store owners in Minot said they’ve been working to make sure hunters get the ammunition they need.

“We’re hopeful that things pick up. Right now we have about a hundred and forty thousand rounds of ammunition due in here in the next week, week and a half, through some of our distributors and manufacturers,” said Fuller.

Another store owner predicted his shelves would be completely empty in three months.

Deer gun season opened at noon Friday, and many are already out on the trail.

