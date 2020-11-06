A Minot man is dead after rollover crash Thursday

KENMARE, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old Minot man was pronounced dead at the scene after a rollover crash near Kenmare, ND.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday evening, witnesses said the driver, Tommy Tanberg of Minot, drifted into the southbound lane of Highway 52, overcorrected and rolled the vehicle in the eastbound ditch.

North Dakota Highway Patrol said Tanberg was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

