Advertisement

A Minot man is dead after rollover crash Thursday

Deadly crash graphic.
Deadly crash graphic.(MGN)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENMARE, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old Minot man was pronounced dead at the scene after a rollover crash near Kenmare, ND.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday evening, witnesses said the driver, Tommy Tanberg of Minot, drifted into the southbound lane of Highway 52, overcorrected and rolled the vehicle in the eastbound ditch.

North Dakota Highway Patrol said Tanberg was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday: 17.2% daily rate; 9,723 tests, 1540 positive, 29 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 risk levels by county
Bismarck man charged federally for mailing LSD and other drugs
Woman crashes into hangar door, aircraft at Bismarck Airport
Man arrested for shooting at pheasants out car window

Latest News

Semi hauling cattle crashes into pickup, driver dies in crash
Chris Jones: ‘It’s not about beds’
31st Avenue SE and Broadway in Minot reopens to traffic
Killdeer Public School District breaks ground on new high school