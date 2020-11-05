Advertisement

Woman crashes into hangar door, aircraft at Bismarck Airport

Bismarck Aero Center
Bismarck Aero Center(KFYR)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police say an 18-year-old woman caused about $250,000 worth of damage when she crashed into a hangar and aircraft at the airport Wednesday night.

Officers say the driver left the roadway on the 2300 block of University Dr. around 7:30 p.m.

They say she crashed through a fence, before going through the hangar door.

We will update this article as we get more information.

