Turtle Mountain tribe closes Sky Dancer Casino, adopts other measures amid COVID spike

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain tribal council has temporarily closed the Sky Dancer Casino effective immediately due to increased COVID-19 cases in the area.

The casino will be closed until Nov. 11 at 7 a.m.

The restaurant Grillerz and the hotel will remain open to accommodate professionals helping the community.

The announcement was released at the same time as an updated mask mandate that will be in effect now through February.

A curfew for all businesses and community members lasting from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be in effect until Nov. 10.

All of these measures are effective immediately.

Chairman Jamie Azure said tribal leaders have been discussing the health concerns with those through the community to figure out the best courses of action.

“We will speak with Sky Dancer casino and a few other entities in the tribe including the college. You know our recent spikes it’s forcing us to do some things for the betterment and the safety of our community,” said Azure.

The order states closure of the casino may be extended if circumstances require.

