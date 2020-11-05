Trinity Health releases new visitor guidelines amid COVID spike

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health has announced new guidelines to limit visitation at the hospital.

A child in the ICU may be visited by two parents or guardians.

One support person is allowed for births.

Three visitors are allowed for end of life visits.

If the patient involved has tested positive for COVID-19 the limit becomes one person for pediatric care and birth.

Visitors for an end of life patient that has tested positive must all be pre-approved.

