Time to remove campaign signs in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – While the votes are still being counted, the election season for 2020 is coming to a wrap, that means those campaign signs in your yard need to be taken down.

Election yard signs must be removed seven days after the election.

This year, that date is Nov. 10.

It is a part of the city zoning ordinances.

If the sign is not removed by Nov. 10, you can receive a zoning violation misdemeanor and a fee.

Minot Public Information Officer Derek Hackett explained the consequences of not taking down those signs.

“So, there will be a letter issued to the property owner, saying, ‘Hey, you need to remove this.’ And if not, we will remove it and a misdemeanor violation will be citied,” said Hackett.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.